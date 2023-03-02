Maria "Tita English” Perez Cruz, “Familian English” of Piti, formerly of Sånta Rita-Sumai, died Feb. 27 at the age of 89. Mass of Intention is being said at 6 p.m. followed by a rosary at the Assumption of our Lady Catholic church, Piti. Last day will be March 7, Last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. March 17 at the Assumption of our Lady Catholic Church, Piti. Mass for Christian burial will be offered at 1 p.m. followed by interment at Guam Veteran’s Cemetery, Piti.

