Maria “Mary” Perez Kemp, of Agana Heights, passed away March 14 at the age of 56 in Washington. Last respects will be held from 1–3 p.m. April 10 at Ada's Mortuary, Sinajana. Mass of Christian burial will be held at 9 a.m. April 11 at Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Church, Agana Heights, followed by burial at Guam Veterans Cemetery, Piti.

