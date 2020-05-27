Maria Portusach Mendiola San Agustin, also known as “Auntie Lulu," familian Catilino, of Agana Springs, Sinajana, died May 23 at the age of 66. A funeral service will be held from 9 a.m.-noon June 9 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home in Leyang, Barrigada. Interment will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.

