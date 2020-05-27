Maria Portusach Mendiola San Agustin, also known as “Auntie Lulu," familian Catilino, of Agana Springs, Sinajana, died May 23 at the age of 66. A funeral service will be held from 9 a.m.-noon June 9 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home in Leyang, Barrigada. Interment will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- Quarantined traveler tests positive for COVID-19
- Senators frustrated over lack of straightforward answers
- Son of Micronesia graduates from Naval Academy
- Expecting unemployment money? Consider opening a bank account
- Residential cluster identified in Yigo during contact tracing
- Pig hunting derby will help feed families
- Guam shoppers form long lines as Ross reopens
- Tent hospital will be moved to Naval Base Guam
- 3,300 Economic Impact Payment checks processed
- GovGuam hires director for 4-person agency
Images
Videos
A Guam bankruptcy attorney, Gary Gumataotao, gave a somber opinion in a story in The Guam Daily Post on Tuesday, that small businesses struggl… Read more
A Post-Native Perspective
- By Dan Ho
Even now when people find out I’m from Guam, two questions immediately follow. Read more
- By Sen. Jose "Pedo" Terlaje
I am not writing today to agree or disagree with the actions taken by any of our leaders to respond to this unprecedented pandemic, for when t… Read more
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In