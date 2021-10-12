Maria “Tita” Ramirez Ada, of Toto, died Oct. 5 at the age of 95. Rosary is being prayed at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Toto as follows: Monday to Friday at 5:30 p.m. followed by Mass of Intention; Saturday and Sunday at 7:30 a.m. followed by Mass of Intention. Rosaries and Masses will end on Oct. 13. Last respects will be from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 18 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Oct. 19 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Toto. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park. 

