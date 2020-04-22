Maria Rivera Francisco, known as “Titan Lalu,” familian “Lalu,” of Mangilao, died April 11 at the age of 83. A private memorial service will be held at Guam Memorial Park Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park.
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- Navy Identifies USS Theodore Roosevelt sailor who died of COVID-19
- Lawsuit challenges legality of 'checkpoints'
- Reports: Rotational aircraft bomber program on Guam has ended
- No new COVID-19 cases
- Senators pass bill on hazardous pay for GovGuam employees
- Governor: Relief checks in the mail
- Seabees building 150-bed field hospital in 2 weeks
- New way to enroll in Medicare Part B and other Medicare related updates
- 'You’re not alone'
- Clinics with COVID-19 cases named
Images
Videos
- +2
It has been six weeks since nonessential businesses closed and tens of thousands of private sector workers were left without work – many without pay. Read more
A Post-Native Perspective
- By Dan Ho
Last week on April 16th, The New York Times wrote a story about the challenges facing the state’s special education students and their parents… Read more
- By Robert Klitzkie
It’s time to send the quarterbacks on your team to the NFL or better yet back to a high school football team. The quarterbacks, those who woul… Read more
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In