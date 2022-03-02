Maria Rosalinda Jalique De Leon, also known as “Linda," "Lin," or "Lynn," of Mangilao, died Feb. 23 at the age of 74. Last respects will be held from 8-11 a.m. March 22 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for a Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon at Santa Teresita Catholic Church in Mangilao. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.

Tags

Load entries