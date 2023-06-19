Maria Sablan Castro

Maria Sablan Castro

Maria “Mary"/"Kialang” Sablan Castro, of Chalan Pago, passed away June 12 at the age of 83. Mass and Rosaries are being offered at 5:30 p.m. Jun 19 with Rosary at 6 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. from Jun 20-23 with 6 p.m. Rosary at Our Lady of Peace & Safe Journey Church, Chalan Pago. Viewing and last respects may be paid on from 9-11:30 a.m. June 24. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at noon at Our Lady of Peace & Safe Journey Church. Burial will follow at Guam Windward Memorial, Windward Hills.

