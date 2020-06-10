Maria Sahagon Santos Martinez, also known as Maria'n, Bali and Tres, of Yigo died June 6 at the age of 91. Mass of Intention is offered at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Yigo: 6 p.m. on June 6; 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. on June 7; 6 a.m. on June 8-10; no Mass on June 11; 6 p.m. on June 13. Last respects will be held from 9-11 a.m. June 14 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Cremation will follow.

