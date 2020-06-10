Maria Sahagon Santos Martinez, also known as Maria'n, Bali and Tres, of Yigo died June 6 at the age of 91. Mass of Intention is offered at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Yigo: 6 p.m. on June 6; 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. on June 7; 6 a.m. on June 8-10; no Mass on June 11; 6 p.m. on June 13. Last respects will be held from 9-11 a.m. June 14 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Cremation will follow.
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- Aircraft carrier departs Guam, signals thank you
- Guam-based airman found dead; cause of death under investigation
- Guam daughter launching career as an Air Force pilot
- Search launched for missing dentist
- 3 women accuse Port officer of sexual assault
- 'I just want to go home'
- Gyms, food courts and pools to reopen; travelers from 'hot spots' to quarantine
- Man arrested in alleged Merizo attack
- Foster families sought during pandemic
- Hundreds protest on Guam – peacefully
Images
Videos
Over the next few weeks, Philippine Airlines is expected to transport to Guam about 1,600 travelers from the Philippines, said Dr. Felix Cabre… Read more
A Post-Native Perspective
- By Dan Ho
Our governor began a phased lifting of our state’s stay-at-home order, and most businesses are open now except for barbershops and hair studio… Read more
- By James Martinez
This month, Guam and the entire nation is celebrating National Safety Month. Safety is the industry’s number one priority. Guam Contractors As… Read more
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In