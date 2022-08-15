Maria “Daidai” San Nicolas Taitano, of Nimitz Hill, died August 10 at the age of 89. Mass of Intention, offered at 6 p.m. and followed by the Rosary, will be held at Our Lady of Assumption Church in Piti. Mass will be held at 9 a.m. on Sunday followed by the rosary. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m. – noon August 19. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 1 p.m. at the Nino Perdido Church in Asan. Burial will follow at the Pigo Catholic Cemetery in Anigua.

