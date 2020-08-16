Maria San Nicolas Tedtaotao, also known as “Tita/Nana,” of Agana Springs- Sinajana, died on Aug. 11 at the age of 82. Last respects will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. on Aug. 28 at the Guam Memorial Funeral Home in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 1 p.m. at St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church in Sinajana. Interment will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti. 

Tags

Load entries