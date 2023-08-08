Maria “Evelyn” Sanchez Quinata, of Humåtak, passed away Aug. 4 at the age of 74. Mass of Intention is being offered at 6 p.m. daily (at 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays) at San Dionisio Catholic Church, Humåtak. Last respects will be held from 8-11 a.m. Aug. 17 at San Dionisio Catholic Church, Humåtak. Mass for Christian burial will be offered at noon followed by interment at San Dionisio Cemetery, Humåtak.

Tags

Load entries