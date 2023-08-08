Maria “Evelyn” Sanchez Quinata, of Humåtak, passed away Aug. 4 at the age of 74. Mass of Intention is being offered at 6 p.m. daily (at 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays) at San Dionisio Catholic Church, Humåtak. Last respects will be held from 8-11 a.m. Aug. 17 at San Dionisio Catholic Church, Humåtak. Mass for Christian burial will be offered at noon followed by interment at San Dionisio Cemetery, Humåtak.
Maria Sanchez Quinata
Vanessa Wills
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- Woman avoids additional prison time for plan to import meth through mail
- OAG: Third suspect in Susuico death disposed of remains
- 'The butterflies made me do it': Man charged with arson after blaze
- Asia's 1st grandmaster secures top spot in chess tournament
- Man accused of vehicular negligence, family violence
- Conservation officers say 2 men had shotguns, meth
- GPA: Guam in 'critical period' until new plant brought online
- 3rd suspect arrested in Jason Susuico homicide investigation
- GDOE learning camp supports students still living at shelters
- Man awaits deal after cooperating in murder case
Images
Videos
Countries can’t tax their way to long-term prosperity. President Joe Biden wants to try anyway. Read moreBiden tax hikes: Road to economic decline
Life is Dulce
- Dulce Amor Imbo
A recent reunion with a good friend had both of us in awe that she and I have been friends for over fifteen years. We met during the first wee… Read moreThe art of nurturing lifelong friendships
- Rumiko Ishigami
Since my arrival in Guam on April 25 this year to assume my post as the consul-general of Japan, I have been looking forward to attending the … Read moreConsul-General Rumiko Ishigami 2023 Liberation Lay message
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In