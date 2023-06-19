Maria “Marikita"/"Mary” Santos Dela Cruz Blas, familian “Maka”, of Harmon and formerly of Chalan Kanoa, Saipan, passed away June 13 at the age of 72. Nightly rosary will be offered at 5:30 p.m. June 16, 4:30 p.m. June 17, at 8:30 a.m. June 18, and 5:30 p.m. from June 19-22, with Mass to follow Rosary at Saint Anthony Catholic Church, Tamuning. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m.- noon July 12 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Private cremation to follow.

