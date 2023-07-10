Maria “Marikita"/"Mary” Santos Dela Cruz Blas, familian Maka, of Harmon, and formerly of Chalan Kanoa, Saipan, passed away June 13 at the age of 72. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-noon July 12 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Private cremation will follow.

