Maria “Tita” Santos Finona, of Dededo died March 22 at the age of 76. Nightly rosary is being said at 7 p.m. at 107 South Putting Court in Dededo. The final rosary is on April 2. Last respects will be held from 8 a.m.-noon April 26 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for a Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. at Santa Barbara Catholic Church (upper level) in Dededo. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.

