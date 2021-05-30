Maria Santos Ramos

Maria Santos Ramos, of Dededo, died on May 17 in Cerritos, California at the age of 83. Viewing and last respects will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. June 7 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at St. Anthony Church, Tamuning. Interment will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

