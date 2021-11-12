Maria Sharon Siruelo DeVera, of Yona, died Nov. 5 at the age of 58. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 8:30-11 a.m. Nov. 16 at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel, Windward Hills, Yona. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church, Hågat. Interment service will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

