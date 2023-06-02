Maria “Cora"/ "Maria” Socorro Aglubat Taloma Perez, of Tumon Bay, passed away May 30 at the age of 55. Rosary is being offered 5:30 p.m. with 6 p.m. Mass weekdays, 5 p.m. with 5:30 p.m. Mass Saturday, and 8:30 a.m. with 9 a.m. Mass Sunday, ending June 7 at Blessed Diego de San Vitores Church, Tumon. Last respects will be held from 9-11 a.m. June 17 at Blessed Diego de San Vitores Church. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at noon followed by Interment at Pigo Catholic Cemetery, Anigua.

