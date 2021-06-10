Maria Songao Atalig, of Rota, died on June 6 at the age of 89. Mass of Intention will be held at 6 p.m. from June 7 to 12, 11:30 a.m. June 13, and 6 p.m. on June 14 to 15 at the Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral-Basilica, Santa Teresita Chapel, Hagåtña. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9 to 11 a.m. June 14, at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 8 a.m. June 17 on Rota.
