Maria T. Ligmaw, of Yigo was called to eternal life on Nov. 28 at the age of 64. Viewing and last respects may be paid on Monday, December 27, 2021, from 9:00am - 12:00pm at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Interment Services will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 28, at 10 am at Vicente Limtiaco Cemetery, Nimitz Hill.

Tags

Load entries