Maria “Mae” T. Ulloa, of Dededo, died Feb. 11 at the age of 88. Last respects will be held from 3:30-6:30 p.m. March 2 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Interment will take place March 3 at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.

Tags

Load entries