Maria “Mae” T. Ulloa, of Dededo, died Feb. 11 at the age of 88. Mass of Intention is at 5 p.m. Monday-Friday and Saturday at Santa Barbara Catholic Church, lower level, in Dededo. The last day is on Feb. 19 upper level. Last respects will be from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. March 2 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will be March 3 at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.

