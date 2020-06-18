Maria "Commander" Taitano Francisco Rabon, familian Korore, of Barrigada, died June 15 at the age of 91. Mass of Intention is being offered at San Vicente Ferrer Catholic Church in Barrigada as follows: 6 p.m. weekdays; 7:15 a.m. Saturday; and 6 a.m. Sunday. Last respects will be from 9:30-11:30 a.m. June 25 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at San Vicente Ferrer Catholic Church in Barrigada. Interment will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.

