Maria "Teri" Teresa Rivera, of Dededo, died March 10 at the age of 79. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 10 a.m.-noon March 29 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home in Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. at Santa Barbara Catholic Church (lower level) in Dededo. Interment service will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- Daughter of Guam is 100th female to graduate from US Army Ranger School
- ‘A very loving boy’: Family remembers, grieves over the loss of 5-year-old Jayden
- Arrest made in death of boy, 5
- Utility worker allegedly stole nearly $12,000
- Complaint: Teen used skateboard as weapon in attack
- Search continues this morning for 2 fishermen swept over the reef
- 27,000 students to get help with food money this month
- Police await autopsy of 5-year-old boy as investigation continues
- Gas station robbery suspect sought
- Police investigating threat to governor on Facebook
Images
Videos
There have been contradictions about our local government's strategy on COVID-19 testing and limitations for those who have come in close cont… Read more
A POST-NATIVE PERSPECTIVE
- Dan Ho
One of the realities the young never really understand — whether it’s because their elders fail to counsel them, or they simply never listene… Read more
- Frank Lizama
Outdoor high school graduation ceremonies should be allowed with no social distancing requirements, but mask-wearing should remain at all time… Read more
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In