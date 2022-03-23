Maria "Teri" Teresa Rivera, of Dededo, died March 10 at the age of 79. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 10 a.m.-noon March 29 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home in Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. at Santa Barbara Catholic Church (lower level) in Dededo. Interment service will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

