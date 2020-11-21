Maria Torre Blas, also known as “Tan Maria," of Afame, Sinajana, died Nov. 19 at the age of 85. Last respects will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. Dec. 15 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home, 191 Bibic Street (entrance to Guam Memorial Park) in Leyang, Barrigada. Interment and committal service will follow at noon at Guam Memorial Park. Public health guidelines regarding number of individuals attending, use of face masks and social distancing will be followed and strictly enforced.

