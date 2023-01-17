Maria “Mary"/"Mama Mary"/"Tita” Ulloa Flores, familian “Ben Tina’/Beck”, of Agana Heights, formerly from Talo'fo'fo, died Jan. 10 at the age of 79. Mass of Intention is being offered at 6 p.m. weekdays (except Thursday), at 5 p.m. Saturday, at 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. Sunday at Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Church, in Agana Heights. Last respects will be held from 8-11 a.m. Jan. 25 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for Christian burial will be offered at noon at San Miguel Catholic Church, Talo'fo'fo, followed by interment at Guam Veterans Cemetery, Piti.
Maria Ulloa Flores
