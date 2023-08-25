Maria Virginia Gibbons, of Yigo, passed away Aug. 22 at the age of 72. A Memorial service will be held from 9 a.m.-noon Sept. 5 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel, Leyang, Barrigada.
Maria Virginia Gibbons
Vanessa Wills
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- 2 dead after East Hagåtña tree collision
- Complaint: Man used machete to 'chop up' a woman in Yigo
- 3 allegedly cashed forged checks
- Guam EPA: Cut off water for septic tank violators
- AG's office: Man released from prison steals car five days later
- Man allegedly threw knife at woman
- Deep-sea camera system helps Palau confirm shark’s presence
- 2 identified in fatal tree crash
- AG launches new deportation program
- 4 GDOE schools to use portable toilets to meet restroom quotas
Images
Videos
Countries can’t tax their way to long-term prosperity. President Joe Biden wants to try anyway. Read moreBiden tax hikes: Road to economic decline
Writings on the Wall
- Ron McNinch
Public education has always been a perennial headache for Guam. Most solutions focus on very near-term solutions that last generally until the… Read morePublic education: A perennial headache
- Nick Santos
While the historical and sentimental value of Paseo Stadium as a baseball landmark cannot be understated, the potential of this infrastructure… Read moreBeyond just baseball
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In