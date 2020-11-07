Marian Aguigui Sablan, also known as “Mama," of Agat, died recently at the age of 68. Last respects will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. Nov. 16 at Ada’s Mortuary. Mass will be held at noon at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Santa Rita, followed by burial service at Mount Carmel Catholic Cemetery in Agat. For safety reasons, the family asks that everyone follow COVID-19 guidelines in the use of face masks and social distancing. Livestream will be available on the Ada’s Mortuary website.

Tags

Load entries