Marian “Mom” Paul Sahagon, of Dededo, formerly of Tumon, died Feb. 5 at the age of 89. Mass of intention is being offered at 6 p.m. weekdays (lower level) and 5 p.m. weekends (upper level) at Santa Barbara Catholic Church, Dededo. Last respects will be held Feb. 16 from 9 a.m. - noon at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel, followed by interment at Guam Memorial Park.

