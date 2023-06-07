Marian Salas Eustaquio, familian Cinda, of Yona, passed away May 26 at the age of 64 years. Last respects will be held from 8-9 a.m. June 12 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Mass for Christian burial will be offered at 10 a.m. at St. Francis Catholic Church, Yona. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.
Marian Salas Eustaquio
