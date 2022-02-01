Mariano “Gigi” Diego Quinata, familian Cayetano, of Inalåhan, died recently. Mass of Intention is offered at 6 p.m. Feb. 1 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Inalåhan. Last respects will be from 8 to 10:30 a.m. Feb. 10 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Inalåhan Cemetery. Public Health guidelines regarding the use of face masks will be followed and strictly enforced.

Tags

Load entries