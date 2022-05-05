Mariano Gallardo Zaldivar, of Dededo, died April 23 at the age of 73. Last respects will be at 5 p.m. May 9 and 8:30 a.m. May 10 at 284 Chalan Sibukao St., Astumbo, Dededo. Memorial service will take place at 9 a.m. at the family residence, the casket will close at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Pigo Catholic Cemetery in Anigua.

