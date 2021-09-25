Mariano Hocog Santos, familian Manga, of Dededo, died Sept. 16 at the age of 83. Last respects will be held from 8-11 a.m. Oct. 4 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for a Christian Burial will be offered at noon at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Yigo, followed by interment at Guam Memorial Park.

