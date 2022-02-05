Marie “Auntie Mary” Borja McIntyre, formerly of Ipan, Talo'fo'fo', died Dec. 18, 2021, at the age of 88. Daily Mass of Intention is being offered at 7 a.m. Monday and Tuesday; 5 p.m. Wednesday and Friday; 7 a.m. Saturday; and 10 a.m. Sunday at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Yona. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 2-4 p.m Feb. 10 at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel, Windward Hills, Yona. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. Feb. 11 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Yona. Interment service will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

