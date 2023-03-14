Marie Eliza Aguon Rivera (Ungkulu/Lalo), of Barrigada, died Feb. 23 at the age of 68. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9-11 a.m. March 18 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian burial will be offered at noon at San Vicente Church, Barrigada. Interment Services will follow immediately at Guam Veterans Cemetery, Piti.

