Marie Elizabeth Taitano Sanchez, of Barrigada, passed away on Sept. 8 at the age of 66. Rosary is being prayed nightly at 5:30 p.m. followed by Mass at Saint Anthony Catholic Church, Tamuning. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9-11:30 a.m. Sept. 19 followed by Mass of Christian burial at noon at Saint Anthony Catholic Church. Cremation services will follow at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium, Windward Hills, Yona.

