Marie Manalisay Reyes Nelson, born in Malesso', resided in Maina, passed away in Mercer Island, WA at the age of 78. Rosary is being prayed at 5:30 p.m. followed by Mass at 6 p.m. at the Agana Cathedral-Basilica- St. Therese Chapel, Hågatña. Last respects will be held from 8 a.m. April 15 at the Agana Cathedral-Basilica- St. Therese Chapel, Hågatña. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m in the Main Church. Burial will follow at Pigo Catholic Cemetery, Anigua.

Tags

Load entries