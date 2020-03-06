Marie Perez Manglona, of Ordot, died March 3 at the age of 52. Mass of Intention and rosary are being held at San Juan Bautista Church in Ordot: 6 p.m. Mass followed by rosary Monday-Friday; 5 p.m. Mass and 6 p.m. rosary on Saturday; and 6:30 p.m. Mass and 7:15 p.m. rosary on Sunday. Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.

Tags

Load entries