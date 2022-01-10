Marie Quintanilla Hamrick, of Barrigada, and formerly of Inalåhan, died Dec. 18, 2021, at the age of 64. Last respects may be paid from 4-5 p.m. Jan. 13 at Harvest Baptist Church in Barrigada followed by a celebration of life memorial service beginning at 5 p.m. Private interment service will be held at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens at a later date.

Tags

Load entries