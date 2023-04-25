Marilyn L. Perez, of Dededo, passed away April 9 at the age of 67. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9-10:50 a.m. May 2 with Mass of Christian burial offered at 11 a.m. at Santa Barbara Catholic Church. Interment services will follow at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

