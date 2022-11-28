Marina D. Hortinela, of Dededo, died Nov. 23 at the age of 74. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9 a.m. - 12:15 p.m. Dec. 2 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian burial will be offered at 1 p.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Yigo. Interment Services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

