Mario "Jr." Pereda Sarmiento, "Familian Gabit", of Yigo, died August 15 at the age of 70. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9 -11 a.m. September 10 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian burial will be offered at noon at Santa Bernadita Church, Agafa Gumas, Yigo. Interment services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

