Marion Angoco Quiambao Jr., also known as “Maranu” and “Junior,” of Vallejo, California, formerly of Mongmong, died Dec. 9, 2020 at the age of 59. Last respects will be held from 9-10:30 a.m. on Jan. 15 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at Nuestra Senora de las Aguas Catholic Church in Mongmong. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park. Public Health guidelines will be strictly enforced.

