Mariquita "Tita" Unsiog Baleto, of Sånta Rita-Sumai, passed away June 30 at the age of 77. Mass of Intention is being offered daily at 6:30 a.m. until final Mass at 9:30 a.m. July 9 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, Santa Rita. Viewing and last respects may be paid July 13 from 10-11:45 a.m. followed by Mass of Christian burial at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, Santa Rita. Interment services will immediately follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery, Piti.

