Marissa David Peroy, also known as "Mar," of Tamuning, was called to eternal life on Jan. 28 at the age of 45. Rosary is being said nightly at 5:30 p.m. at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Tamuning, except Saturday and Sunday, which will be at 4:30 p.m. Last night of rosary is Feb. 5. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9-11:30 a.m. on Feb. 8 at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Tamuning. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon. Interment services will follow immediately at Guam Memorial Park, Leyang, Barrigada.
