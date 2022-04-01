Marjorie Aguon Sanchez, of Humåtak, died March 18 at the age of 63. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9-11 a.m. April 8 at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel, Windward Hills, Yona. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon at San Dionisio Catholic Church, Humåtak. Interment service will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

Tags

Load entries