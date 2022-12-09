Mark Adrian Aquino Villa, of Dededo, died Dec. 5 at the age of 45. Rosary is said at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 9 and at 5 p.m. Dec. 10-14 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Yigo. Last respects will be held from 9-11:45 a.m. Dec. 15, followed by Mass at noon at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Yigo. Cremation service will be held at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium, Windward Hills, Yona.

