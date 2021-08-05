Mark Andrew Cepeda Hernandez, also known as “Marky Boy/Mark/Marky,” of Toto, died on July 22 at the age of 43. Nightly rosary is being said at 5:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday; and at 7:30 a.m. on Sunday; followed by Mass, at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Toto. Last respects will be held from 8 to 11:15 a.m. Aug. 21 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, followed by interment at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens in Yona.

Tags

Load entries