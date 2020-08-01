Mark Anthony "TonTon" Lacsamana Cabar, of Tamuning, died July 19 at the age of 41. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Aug. 5 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Tamuning. Cremation service will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium, Windward Hills, Yona.
