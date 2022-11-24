Mark Anthony Rivera Tainatongo, of Malesso', died Nov. 15 at the age of 51. Mass of intention and rosary are being offered at San Dimas Catholic Church, Malesso'. The schedule is as follows, 6 a.m. rosary followed by 6:30 a.m. Mass Nov. 20; 5:30 p.m. rosary followed by 6 p.m. Mass Nov. 21-22; and 6 p.m. rosary Nov. 23. Last respects will be held from 8-11 a.m. Nov. 25 at Ada’s Mortuary, Sinajana. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at noon at San Dimas Catholic Church. Burial will follow at the Merizo Catholic Cemetery.

