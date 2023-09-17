Mark Francis C. Salas, of Talo'fo'fo', passed away Sept. 15 at the age of 60. Last respects will be held from 9-11 a.m. Oct. 7 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Interment will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery, Piti.
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- Notre Dame grad Hanna Sahagon becomes a Philadelphia Eagles cheerleader
- Woman arrested on suspicion of helping fugitive hide
- Police arrest suspect in Maite slaying
- 4th suspect in Susuico homicide confined, held on $1M cash bail
- Two cases of the COVID-19 Eris strain confirmed on Guam
- Regina Annice Shanique Aquiningoc, Nasir Mahsa Spivey-Carter, & Mathias Hendrix Spivey-Carter
- Sink falls, injures student's foot
- 'I just wasn't thinking when I shot him'
- Woman to serve 11 months for SNAP fraud
- Governor's security stops man with knife
Images
Videos
Countries can’t tax their way to long-term prosperity. President Joe Biden wants to try anyway. Read moreBiden tax hikes: Road to economic decline
CHo’cho’ Saina
- Laura M. Torres Souder
History cannot give you an answer to a question you have not asked! Samuel and I remind participants at our transformational leadership traini… Read moreWhat if? Håfa mohon?
- Sen. Telo Taitague
Funding pay raises, more paid political positions for Adelup and a potential shortfall of at least $30 million for public schools are just a f… Read moreFiscal responsibility isn’t popular
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In